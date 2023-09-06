U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Shuey, 133rd Contingency Response Flight, grooms the ski landing area in Resolute Bay, Canada, March 12, 2023. Shuey participated in the Canadian-led exercise Guerrier Nordique, where he helped to set up a remote camp and created a ski landing area for the LC-130 Hercules to land on.
(U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo submitted by Master Sgt. Cody Hallas)
This work, The Arctic Experience [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
