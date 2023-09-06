Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Arctic Experience [Image 2 of 3]

    The Arctic Experience

    RESOLUTE BAY, NUNAVUT, CANADA

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Shuey, 133rd Contingency Response Flight, grooms the ski landing area in Resolute Bay, Canada, March 12, 2023. Shuey participated in the Canadian-led exercise Guerrier Nordique, where he helped to set up a remote camp and created a ski landing area for the LC-130 Hercules to land on.
    (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo submitted by Master Sgt. Cody Hallas)

    This work, The Arctic Experience [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    133rd Contingency Response Flight

