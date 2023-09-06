Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Arctic Experience [Image 1 of 3]

    The Arctic Experience

    RESOLUTE BAY, NUNAVUT, CANADA

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Shuey and Cody Hallas, 133rd Contingency Response Flight, set up a 50-foot CSA “Carrymast” with UHF and VHF antennas in Resolute Bay, Canada, March 10, 2023. Shuey and Hallas participated in the Canadian-led exercise Guerrier Nordique, where they set up a remote camp and created a ski landing area for the LC-130 Hercules to land on.
    (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo submitted by Master Sgt. Cody Hallas)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 10:25
    Location: RESOLUTE BAY, NUNAVUT, CA
