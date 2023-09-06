U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Shuey and Cody Hallas, 133rd Contingency Response Flight, set up a 50-foot CSA “Carrymast” with UHF and VHF antennas in Resolute Bay, Canada, March 10, 2023. Shuey and Hallas participated in the Canadian-led exercise Guerrier Nordique, where they set up a remote camp and created a ski landing area for the LC-130 Hercules to land on.

(U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo submitted by Master Sgt. Cody Hallas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 10:25 Photo ID: 8015088 VIRIN: 230310-Z-F3885-2000 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 1.53 MB Location: RESOLUTE BAY, NUNAVUT, CA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Arctic Experience [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.