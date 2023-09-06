Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Arctic Experience

    The Arctic Experience

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 109th and 133rd Airlift Wings set up camp in Resolute

    RESOLUTE BAY, CANADA

    09.11.2023

    Courtesy Story

    133rd Airlift Wing

    Two Minnesota Air National Guard 133rd Contingency Response Flight (CRF) members flew to Resolute Bay, Canada, to participate in the Canadian-led exercise Guerrier Nordique 2023.

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cody Hallas and Master Sgt. Brian Shuey were assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing’s Polar Camp Skiway Team (PCST). They traveled to a remote camp by ski equipped Twin Otters aircraft flown by the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 440th Transport Squadron.

    After settling into their camp, the PCST established a 6,000-foot ski landing area for the LC-130 Hercules to land. The ski landing area was created by using snow machines that smoothed out the snow. As a result, an estimated 59,000 pounds of cargo and 89 personnel were able to gain access to the remote camp.

    “Seeing that first LC-130 land and take off on a ski landing area we built was epic,” said Shuey. “I was proud to be a part of the PCST.”

    Training with the PCST has proven to be a valuable experience for Hallas and Shuey. For the last three decades, the 109th AW PCST has gained experience in operating in the extreme elements of the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

    “It’s been awesome working with their team the last couple years,” said Hallas. " It's meant a great deal to the CRF learning from the PCST, their knowledge and experience operating in the Arctic has been invaluable to us in the early stages of building our Arctic capabilities.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023
    Story ID: 453133
    Location: RESOLUTE BAY, CA 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Contingency Response Flight

