Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11 [Image 7 of 8]

    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Service members from multiple nations across the base begin the 9/11 memorial ruck at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2023. Service members from the U.S., Canada, Italy, and Denmark gathered together today for a moment of silence followed by a ruck march in remembrance of the innocent lives lost during the attacks on this fateful day 22 years ago. Sharing the past with our coalition partners secures a brighter future for us all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 04:10
    Photo ID: 8014378
    VIRIN: 230911-F-GK113-1066
    Resolution: 7502x4220
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11
    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11
    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11
    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11
    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11
    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11
    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11
    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    9/11
    september 11th
    coalition
    partnerships
    patriot day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT