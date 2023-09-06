Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11

Service members from multiple nations across the base begin the 9/11 memorial ruck at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2023. Service members from the U.S., Canada, Italy, and Denmark gathered together today for a moment of silence followed by a ruck march in remembrance of the innocent lives lost during the attacks on this fateful day 22 years ago. Sharing the past with our coalition partners secures a brighter future for us all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

