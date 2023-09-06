The 9/11 memorial display, weathered from the years under the desert sun, catches the sunrise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2023. Service members from the U.S., Canada, Italy, and Denmark gathered together today for a moment of silence followed by a ruck march in remembrance of the innocent lives lost during the attacks on this fateful day 22 years ago. Sharing the past with our coalition partners secures a brighter future for us all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 04:13 Photo ID: 8014370 VIRIN: 230911-F-GK113-1002 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 21.61 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.