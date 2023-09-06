Service members from multiple nations across the base begin the 9/11 memorial ruck at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2023. Service members from the U.S., Canada, Italy, and Denmark gathered together today for a moment of silence followed by a ruck march in remembrance of the innocent lives lost during the attacks on this fateful day 22 years ago. Sharing the past with our coalition partners secures a brighter future for us all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 04:11
|Photo ID:
|8014376
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-GK113-1057
|Resolution:
|7909x4449
|Size:
|13.41 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT