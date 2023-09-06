Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11 [Image 3 of 8]

    Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 9/11 memorial display, weathered from the years under the desert sun, catches the sunrise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2023. Service members from the U.S., Canada, Italy, and Denmark gathered together today for a moment of silence followed by a ruck march in remembrance of the innocent lives lost during the attacks on this fateful day 22 years ago. Sharing the past with our coalition partners secures a brighter future for us all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 04:12
    VIRIN: 230911-F-GK113-1007
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, Rucking ‘The Rock’ in Remembrance of 9/11 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    9/11
    september 11th
    coalition
    partnerships
    patriot day

