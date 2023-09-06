Maj. Kurt Mann, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, returns a salute to his squadron during an assumption of command ceremony in the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility auditorium at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Sept. 9, 2023. The 803rd AMXS is responsible for the repair and preventative maintenance of 10 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft operated by the 815th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US This work, 803rd AMXS Assumption of Command, by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.