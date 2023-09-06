Lt. Col. William Magee, 403rd Maintenance Group commander, returns 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Commander Maj. Kurt Mann’s salute during an assumption of command ceremony in the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility auditorium at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Sept. 9, 2023. The 803rd AMXS is responsible for the repair and preventative maintenance of 10 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft operated by the 815th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 14:26
|Photo ID:
|8013529
|VIRIN:
|230909-F-KV687-1023
|Resolution:
|4238x2820
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 803rd AMXS Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
