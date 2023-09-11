803rd AMXS Assumption of Command

Photo By Kristen Pittman | Maj. Kurt Mann, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, returns a salute to his...... read more read more Photo By Kristen Pittman | Maj. Kurt Mann, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, returns a salute to his squadron during an assumption of command ceremony in the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility auditorium at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Sept. 9, 2023. The 803rd AMXS is responsible for the repair and preventative maintenance of 10 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft operated by the 815th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Kurt Mann assumed command of the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in a ceremony here Sept. 9.



The 803rd AMXS is an Air Force Reserve unit within the 403rd Wing and is responsible for the repair and preventative maintenance of 10 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft operated by the 815th Airlift Squadron.



Lt. Col. William Magee, 403rd Maintenance Group commander, presided over the ceremony and spoke of his belief and expectations of what is to come during Mann’s first command.



“The theme of (Maj. Mann’s) entire career so far is ‘top performer,’” said Magee. “We racked and stacked his package during the selection process, and he was far and away the best candidate.”



But it was what was not on paper that Magee said made Mann really stand out – the intangibles.



“First, he takes his job and everything seriously. He’ll smile later, for now he’ll accomplish the mission. I have every confidence he will be a great commander,” he said. “Second, it was clear in about two minutes to determine he’s the guy you want on your deployment. His demeanor provides you assurance that if given a task, it will be accomplished. And finally, he carries himself as a leader and people visibly react to his presence.”



Prior to assuming command, Mann served as the director of operations for the 176th Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. During his time there he oversaw all back shop maintenance functions for eight C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, six HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, and four HC-130J Super Hercules aircraft.



He commissioned via the University of Massachusetts Reserve Officer Training Corps program in 2014 and has served in a variety of capacities in acquisitions and maintenance including deploying overseas in support of operations RESOLUTE SUPPORT, FREEDOM’S SENTINEL and ALLIES WELCOME.



“Airlift is the backbone of the Air Force,” Mann said after taking the 803rd AMXS guidon. “We might not get all the glory but wars are won through logistics, and that makes us a critical link in the most lethal Air Force this world has ever known.”



He spoke further about evolving challenges the Air Force faces, and how the squadron can count on continuing to drive forward through those challenges, living up to their vision of being the C-130 squadron of choice and ready at any time to answer the nation’s call.



“Losing is not an option,” he said.



Mann, who has been with the squadron for the past three weeks, described it as a “beast.”



“I’ve witnessed the immense dedication and loyalty you all have to make the mission happen,” he said to his Airmen. “I am truly honored to be the commander of such an elite group of maintainers.”