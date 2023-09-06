Lt. Col. William Magee, 403rd Maintenance Group commander, passes the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidon to Maj. Kurt Mann during an assumption of command ceremony in the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility auditorium at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Sept. 9, 2023. The 803rd AMXS is responsible for the repair and preventative maintenance of 10 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft operated by the 815th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 14:26 Photo ID: 8013527 VIRIN: 230909-F-KV687-1016 Resolution: 3923x2610 Size: 1.04 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 803rd AMXS Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.