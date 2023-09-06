Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Sammie Smith, from Denver, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, directs an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, on the flight deck, Sept. 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Gladjimi Balisage)

