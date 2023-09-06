Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Hunter Athey, from Fritch, Texas, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, prepares an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, to launch from the flight deck, Sept. 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Gladjimi Balisage)

