Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jayda Sitler, from Killeen, Texas, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, signals to an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, on the flight deck, Sept. 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Gladjimi Balisage)

