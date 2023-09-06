Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 6 of 10]

    Flight Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jayda Sitler, from Killeen, Texas, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, signals to an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, on the flight deck, Sept. 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Gladjimi Balisage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 19:57
    Photo ID: 8011141
    VIRIN: 230905-N-IQ220-1550
    Resolution: 5077x3385
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

