Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Alec Fisher, from Rochester, New York, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, directs aircraft on the flight deck, Sept. 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Gladjimi Balisage)

