Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visits Grand Forks AFB

The Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, speaks with an airman from the 319th Medical Group August 31, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Dr. Martinez had the opportunity to speak with airmen from various flights within the 319th Medical Group while on his tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

