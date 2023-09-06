Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visits Grand Forks AFB

The Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, visits the 319th Medical Group August 31, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Airmen from the 319th Medical Group spoke with Dr. Martinez about their own experiences within their respective medical career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

Date Taken: 08.31.2023
Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US