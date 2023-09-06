Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visits Grand Forks AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visits Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, listens to a group of airmen from the 319th Medical Group August 31, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Dr. Martinez recounted his own experiences while talking with airmen from the 319th Medical Group’s bioenvironmental flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 14:04
    Photo ID: 8010395
    VIRIN: 230831-F-JQ106-1081
    Resolution: 7439x4959
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visits Grand Forks AFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Defense Health Agency
    319th Medical Group
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

