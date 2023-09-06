Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visits Grand Forks AFB

The Honorable Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, discusses topics while being briefed August 31, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. During his visit, Dr. Martinez touched upon the importance of prioritizing the patient when dealing with medical care, highlighting its value to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 14:04
|Photo ID:
|8010393
|VIRIN:
|230831-F-JQ106-1002
|Resolution:
|7695x5130
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
