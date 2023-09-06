NMCB 11 Waterfront Construction

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 15, 2023) - Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, lower a wooden beam during pier repairs on Naval Station Norfolk, Va., August 15, 2023. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Laqdrick Bouldin)

