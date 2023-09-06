NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10, 2023) - Builder 3rd Class Armand Berisha, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, drills holes during pier repairs on Naval Station Norfolk, Va., August 10, 2023. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. ((U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Laqdrick Bouldin)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 12:18
|Photo ID:
|8010152
|VIRIN:
|230810-N-OF285-1003
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 Waterfront Construction [Image 7 of 7], by SA Laqdrick Bouldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT