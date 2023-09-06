NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10, 2023) - Builder 3rd Class Armand Berisha, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, drills holes during pier repairs on Naval Station Norfolk, Va., August 10, 2023. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. ((U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Laqdrick Bouldin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 12:18 Photo ID: 8010152 VIRIN: 230810-N-OF285-1003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.36 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 Waterfront Construction [Image 7 of 7], by SA Laqdrick Bouldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.