    NMCB 11 Waterfront Construction [Image 4 of 7]

    NMCB 11 Waterfront Construction

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Laqdrick Bouldin 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 13, 2023) - Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), ported in Naval Station Norfolk, Va., August 13, 2023. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Laqdrick Bouldin)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 12:19
    Photo ID: 8010153
    VIRIN: 230813-N-OF285-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 Waterfront Construction [Image 7 of 7], by SA Laqdrick Bouldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ftx
    pier
    nmcb 11
    wcc
    waterfront construction

