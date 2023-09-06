NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 9, 2023) - Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, assemble a floating working platform to repair piers on Naval Station Norfolk, Va., August 9, 2023. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Laqdrick Bouldin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 12:18 Photo ID: 8010151 VIRIN: 230809-N-OF285-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.04 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 Waterfront Construction [Image 7 of 7], by SA Laqdrick Bouldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.