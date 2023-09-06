Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor Awarded Medal of Honor [Image 14 of 16]

    Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor Awarded Medal of Honor

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Former U.S. Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor’s wife, Toni, gets emotional listening to his remarks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony and Virtual Medal of Honor Wall Museum Unveiling, at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2023. Taylor was inducted into the Hall of Heroes for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving then- as 1st Lt. Taylor, a team leader assigned to Troop D (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, near the hamlet of Ap Go Cong, Republic of Vietnam, June 18, 1968. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    This work, Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor Awarded Medal of Honor [Image 16 of 16], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam veteran
    Conmy Hall
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    MOHTAYLOR23
    Capt. Larry L. Taylor
    Virtual Medal of Honor Wall Museum Unveiling

