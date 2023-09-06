Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milly greets Medal of Honor recipient, former U.S. Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor, during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2023. Taylor was awarded the Medal of Honor, Sept. 5, 2023 at the White House, for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving then- as 1st Lt. Taylor, a team leader assigned to Troop D (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, near the hamlet of Ap Go Cong, Republic of Vietnam, June 18, 1968. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 10:26 Photo ID: 8007685 VIRIN: 230906-A-EN202-1008 Resolution: 1800x1198 Size: 1.91 MB Location: FORT MYER, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor Awarded Medal of Honor [Image 16 of 16], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.