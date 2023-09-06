Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor Awarded Medal of Honor

Medal of Honor recipient, former U.S. Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor and his wife, Toni, unveil a plaque bearing Taylor’s name during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony and Virtual Medal of Honor Wall Museum Unveiling, at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2023. Taylor was inducted into the Hall of Heroes for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving then- as 1st Lt. Taylor, a team leader assigned to Troop D (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, near the hamlet of Ap Go Cong, Republic of Vietnam, June 18, 1968. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

