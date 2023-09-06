New Rogues: Minnesota Air National Guard arrives at Camp Lemonnier

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron waves from a window after landing at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 28, 2023. As U.S. Air Forces Africa’s sole airlift unit, the 75th EAS provides C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, to include supporting aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
