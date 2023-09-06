Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Rogues: Minnesota Air National Guard arrives at Camp Lemonnier [Image 2 of 6]

    New Rogues: Minnesota Air National Guard arrives at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron approaches Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 28, 2023. As U.S. Air Forces Africa’s sole airlift unit, the 75th EAS provides C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, to include supporting aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 03:13
    Photo ID: 8007179
    VIRIN: 230828-F-TO545-1070
    Resolution: 5368x3579
    Size: 483.87 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    This work, New Rogues: Minnesota Air National Guard arrives at Camp Lemonnier [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130 Hercules

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    406 AEW

