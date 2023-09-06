New Rogues: Minnesota Air National Guard arrives at Camp Lemonnier

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron marshals a C-130H Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 28, 2023. The 75th EAS provides airlift support across East Africa, increasing regional access to generate the right effects, at the right place, at the right time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

