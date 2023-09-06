Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Rogues: Minnesota Air National Guard arrives at Camp Lemonnier [Image 1 of 6]

    New Rogues: Minnesota Air National Guard arrives at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron approaches Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 28, 2023. The 75th EAS provides airlift support across East Africa, increasing regional access to generate the right effects, at the right place, at the right time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 03:13
    Photo ID: 8007178
    VIRIN: 230828-F-TO545-1049
    Resolution: 5572x3715
    Size: 451.07 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Rogues: Minnesota Air National Guard arrives at Camp Lemonnier [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130 Hercules

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    406 AEW

