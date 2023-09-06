U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Broekhuis, 56th Comptroller Squadron commander, is crowned as ‘most valuable player’ after winning the commanders versus chiefs basketball game, August 30, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The commanders came out victorious with a score of 38 to 26. The event aimed to build unit cohesion and promote physical fitness within the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 19:00 Photo ID: 8006864 VIRIN: 230830-F-RL243-3391 Resolution: 5870x3669 Size: 1.08 MB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.