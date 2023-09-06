Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game [Image 3 of 6]

    Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, gives a pep-talk to his team during the commanders versus chiefs basketball game, August 30, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The basketball game served as a friendly competition to foster camaraderie and teamwork among Luke’s leadership. The event aimed to build unit cohesion and promote physical fitness within the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 19:00
    Photo ID: 8006861
    VIRIN: 230830-F-RL243-1187
    Resolution: 5680x3550
    Size: 884.81 KB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game
    Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game
    Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game
    Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game
    Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game
    Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Basketball
    Air Force
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT