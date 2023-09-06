U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, gives a pep-talk to his team during the commanders versus chiefs basketball game, August 30, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The basketball game served as a friendly competition to foster camaraderie and teamwork among Luke’s leadership. The event aimed to build unit cohesion and promote physical fitness within the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 19:00 Photo ID: 8006861 VIRIN: 230830-F-RL243-1187 Resolution: 5680x3550 Size: 884.81 KB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.