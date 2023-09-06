Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief (right) and Maj. Taylor Broekhuis, 56th Comptroller Squadron commander (left), perform a tip-off during the commanders versus chiefs basketball game, August 30, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The basketball game served as a friendly competition to foster camaraderie and teamwork among Luke’s leadership. The event aimed to build unit cohesion and promote physical fitness within the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

