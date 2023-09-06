Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Loera, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit first sergeant, performs a free throw during the commanders versus chiefs basketball game, August 30, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The commanders came out victorious with a score of 38 to 26. The event aimed to build unit cohesion and promote physical fitness within the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

