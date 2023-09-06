U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Loera, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit first sergeant, performs a free throw during the commanders versus chiefs basketball game, August 30, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The commanders came out victorious with a score of 38 to 26. The event aimed to build unit cohesion and promote physical fitness within the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8006862
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-RL243-3189
|Resolution:
|5680x3550
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanders vs Chiefs Basketball Game [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
