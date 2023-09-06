Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDW welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6]

    AFDW welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Air Force District of Washington

    Airmen assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard stand in formation during the AFDW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 6, 2023. Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe assumed command from outgoing AFDW commander Maj. Gen. Joel D. Jackson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)

    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
