AFDW welcomes new commander

Airmen assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard stand in formation during the AFDW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 6, 2023. Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe assumed command from outgoing AFDW commander Maj. Gen. Joel D. Jackson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)

