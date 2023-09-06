AFDW welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard stand in formation during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard stand in formation during the AFDW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 6, 2023. Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe assumed command from outgoing AFDW commander Maj. Gen. Joel D. Jackson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam) see less | View Image Page

Air Force District of Washington leadership transitioned during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., officiated by Air Force Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider Sept. 6, 2023.



Incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, formerly the director, Integration and Innovation, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., accepted the guidon flag from Schneider to formally assume command.



During the time-honored ceremony, Schneider spoke about the complex mission AFDW has in supporting the Air Force and what was achieved under outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Joel D. Jackson’s leadership.



“At any point, countless personnel rely on the support from this great team - from the Department of Defense all the way to the White House,” Schneider said. “AFDW is an unsung hero in the background, supporting a community of mission partners so we can all do the nation's business.”



Jackson, who will retire later this year, thanked the broader AFDW team for their hard work during his command.



“These last two years we have seen a number of unique challenges. But whenever creative solutions were needed to continue to the mission, the team just figured it out,” Jackson said. “Our team does not execute the mission alone. We have many partners at our side that help us care for our Airmen within the NCR and around the world. I enjoyed every day coming into the office and working as a team with each of you.”



DeVoe expressed his excitement to join the AFDW team and learn about the broad mission set that encompasses responsibilities in the National Capital Region and worldwide.



“I will fight for the support and the resources you need, and I will strive to develop you as Airmen. I will listen to your ideas and I will lead you through our challenges. And I will learn from you,” DeVoe said. “All of this to enable you to accomplish your mission, and to serve others - those that depend on us, to the best of your ability.”



The sun never sets on AFDW’s mission to respond to contingencies, provide worldclass ceremonial honors and operational support to Airmen.



This is AFDW’s tenth change of command since its reactivation in 2005.