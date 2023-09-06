AFDW welcomes new commander

Incoming Air Force District of Washington commander Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe speaks during the Air Force District of Washington change of command at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 6, 2023. Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider presided over the ceremony where Maj. Gen. Joel D. Jackson relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)
