AFDW welcomes new commander

Airmen assigned to the United States Air Force Honor guard present the colors during the AFDW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 6, 2023. Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe assumed command from outgoing AFDW commander Maj. Gen. Joel D. Jackson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman)
