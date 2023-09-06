Cedar Key, FL, September 4, 2023 - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistants in the Cedar Key Welcome Center are registering survivors with FEMA to determine eligibility for recovery assistance from Hurricane Idalia. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8005965
|VIRIN:
|230904-O-RK738-5237
|Resolution:
|5071x2852
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CEDAR KEY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRIC Cedar Key [Image 6 of 6], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS
