Cross City, FL, September 4, 2023 - Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cross City for Hurricane Idalia survivors to meet with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistants, the Small Business Administration and Florida Department of Children and Families at the confefrence room of the Cross City Library. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8005948
|VIRIN:
|230904-O-RK738-5044
|Resolution:
|5174x2910
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CROSS CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DRC Cross City [Image 6 of 6], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
