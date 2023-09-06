Cross City, FL, September 4, 2023 - Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cross City for Hurricane Idalia survivors to meet with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistants, the Small Business Administration and Florida Department of Children and Families at the confefrence room of the Cross City Library. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 11:49 Photo ID: 8005948 VIRIN: 230904-O-RK738-5044 Resolution: 5174x2910 Size: 0 B Location: CROSS CITY, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DRC Cross City [Image 6 of 6], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.