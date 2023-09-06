Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRIC Cedar Key [Image 4 of 6]

    MRIC Cedar Key

    CEDAR KEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2023

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Cedar Key, FL, September 4, 2023 - FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center located in Cedar Key is registering survivors with FEMA to determine eligibility for recovery assistance from Hurricane Idalia. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Location: CEDAR KEY, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRIC Cedar Key [Image 6 of 6], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DR4734 FL

