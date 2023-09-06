Cross City, FL, September 4, 2023 - FEMA representative Winnie meets with survivor at the opening of the first DRC for Hurricane Idalia survivors in Cross City, Florida. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8005969
|VIRIN:
|230904-O-RK738-5299
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CROSS CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DRC Cross City [Image 6 of 6], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT