For Those Who Came Before: Society of the 1st Infantry Division Hosts 102nd Reunion

U.S. Army Sgt. Miguel Morales, a 92A assigned to the 541st DSSB, 1st SB, 1st Infantry Division, dines with veterans of the 1st Inf. Div. during a reunion in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 13, 2023. Noncommissioned officers of the Big Red One traveled to New Orleans to connect with veterans and witness the legacy of the United States First Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

