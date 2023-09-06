Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For Those Who Came Before: Society of the 1st Infantry Division Hosts 102nd Reunion

    For Those Who Came Before: Society of the 1st Infantry Division Hosts 102nd Reunion

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Charles Leitner 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Miguel Morales, a 92A assigned to the 541st DSSB, 1st SB, 1st Infantry Division, dines with veterans of the 1st Inf. Div. during a reunion in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 13, 2023. Noncommissioned officers of the Big Red One traveled to New Orleans to connect with veterans and witness the legacy of the United States First Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

