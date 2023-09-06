U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, speaks to veterans of the 1st Inf. Div. while attending the Society of the 1st Inf. Div. reunion in New Orleans, LS, Aug. 12, 2023. Meyer attended the 102nd annual reunion alongside noncommissioned officers of the Big Red One. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 11:59 Photo ID: 8005946 VIRIN: 230813-A-RJ839-1663 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.15 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, For Those Who Came Before: Society of the 1st Infantry Division Hosts 102nd Reunion [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Charles Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.