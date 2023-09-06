Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For Those Who Came Before: Society of the 1st Infantry Division Hosts 102nd Reunion [Image 18 of 19]

    For Those Who Came Before: Society of the 1st Infantry Division Hosts 102nd Reunion

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Charles Leitner 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, speaks to veterans of the 1st Inf. Div. while attending the Society of the 1st Inf. Div. reunion in New Orleans, LS, Aug. 12, 2023. Meyer attended the 102nd annual reunion alongside noncommissioned officers of the Big Red One. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

    This work, For Those Who Came Before: Society of the 1st Infantry Division Hosts 102nd Reunion [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Charles Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Big Red One
    First Infantry Division
    US Army
    StrongerTogether
    FightAsOne
    1NCO

