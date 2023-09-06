For Those Who Came Before: Society of the 1st Infantry Division Hosts 102nd Reunion

U.S. Army Sgt. Devin Duplantier, a forward observer assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, leads a small unit formation during the 102nd Society of the 1st Inf. Div. reunion in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 13, 2023. Noncommissioned officers of the Big Red One traveled to New Orleans to connect with veterans and witness the legacy of the United States First Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

