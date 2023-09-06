U.S. Army Sgt. First Class George Hernandez, an infantryman formerly assigned to the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div. speaks with 1st Inf. Div. veterans during the 102nd Society of the 1st Inf. Div. reunion in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 13, 2023. Noncommissioned officers of the Big Red One traveled to New Orleans to connect with veterans and witness the legacy of the United States First Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 11:58 Photo ID: 8005962 VIRIN: 230813-A-RJ839-1768 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 16.87 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, For Those Who Came Before: Society of the 1st Infantry Division Hosts 102nd Reunion [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Charles Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.