230905-N-SJ665-1005 Washington (Sept. 05, 2023) Chief Musician Dana Booher, Costa Mesa, Calif., and Chief Musician Adrienne Welker, Tuscaloosa, Ala., perform a piece for saxophone quartet for the chamber concert. This concert was a part of the Navy Band's fall chamber series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 22:18
|Photo ID:
|8005080
|VIRIN:
|230905-N-SJ665-1005
|Resolution:
|5210x3478
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Chamber Ensembles [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS
