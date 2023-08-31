US Navy Band Chamber Ensembles

230905-N-SJ665-1005 Washington (Sept. 05, 2023) Chief Musician Dana Booher, Costa Mesa, Calif., and Chief Musician Adrienne Welker, Tuscaloosa, Ala., perform a piece for saxophone quartet for the chamber concert. This concert was a part of the Navy Band's fall chamber series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

