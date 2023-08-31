230905-N-SJ665-1001 Washington (Sept. 05, 2023) Musicians from the US Navy Band perform a piece to open the Chamber Concert. This concert was a part of the Navy Band's fall chamber series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 22:18
|Photo ID:
|8005076
|VIRIN:
|230905-N-SJ665-1001
|Resolution:
|5386x3595
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Chamber Ensembles [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT