    US Navy Band Chamber Ensembles [Image 2 of 5]

    US Navy Band Chamber Ensembles

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230905-N-SJ665-1002 Washington (Sept. 05, 2023) Musician 1st Class Joseph Gonzalez, San Antonio, Tex., performs a solo accompanied by Musician 1st Class Sean Carmichael, Liberty, New York. The Navy Band features soloists throughout the year in various settings. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 22:18
    Photo ID: 8005077
    VIRIN: 230905-N-SJ665-1002
    Resolution: 5598x3737
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, US Navy Band Chamber Ensembles [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Navy
    Navy Music
    Chamber Music

