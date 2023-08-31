230905-N-SJ665-1002 Washington (Sept. 05, 2023) Musician 1st Class Joseph Gonzalez, San Antonio, Tex., performs a solo accompanied by Musician 1st Class Sean Carmichael, Liberty, New York. The Navy Band features soloists throughout the year in various settings. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
This work, US Navy Band Chamber Ensembles [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
