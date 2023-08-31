US Navy Band Chamber Ensembles

230905-N-SJ665-1004 Washington (Sept. 05, 2023) Chief Musician Jonathon Yanik, Simsbury, Conn., Chief Musician David Babich, Amherst, Ohio, Chief Musician Dana Booher, Costa Mesa, Calif., and Chief Musician Adrienne Welker, Tuscaloosa, Ala., perform a piece for saxophone quartet for the chamber concert. This concert was a part of the Navy Band's fall chamber series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

