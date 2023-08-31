230905-N-SJ665-1004 Washington (Sept. 05, 2023) Chief Musician Jonathon Yanik, Simsbury, Conn., Chief Musician David Babich, Amherst, Ohio, Chief Musician Dana Booher, Costa Mesa, Calif., and Chief Musician Adrienne Welker, Tuscaloosa, Ala., perform a piece for saxophone quartet for the chamber concert. This concert was a part of the Navy Band's fall chamber series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 22:18
|Photo ID:
|8005079
|VIRIN:
|230905-N-SJ665-1004
|Resolution:
|5444x3634
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Chamber Ensembles [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS
